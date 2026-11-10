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Top 10 list of most-searched celebrity bedrooms revealed

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

10 November 2026

05:23 pm

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Kim Kardashian topped the ranking with 70 400 monthly searches for her bedroom and home tours.

Kim Kardashians' bedroom

Kim Kardashian with his former partner, Ye with their children: North, Saint, and Chicago. Picture:Screenshot/ Vogue/YouTube

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Kim Kardashian has topped the list of the most-searched celebrity bedrooms.

The American reality TV star has also previously ranked as the most-searched celebrity for overall home and property interest, with nearly 900 000 searches for her home and specific room designs in 2020.

In a recent study by luxury linen brand Yves Delorme, Kardashian topped the ranking of the most-searched celebrity bedrooms, with 70 400 monthly searches for her bedroom and home tours.

The study examined the bedrooms of 25 celebrities to determine which interiors attract the most public interest. It considered monthly online searches, YouTube views of home tours and discussions on online forums.

The research also looked at searches for bedroom trends linked to each celebrity, including minimalist interiors, neutral colour schemes and decorative pillows.

Top 10 most-searched celebrity bedrooms

Kardashian leads the ranking, followed by model Kendall Jenner, whose bedroom attracted 46 600 monthly searches.

Khloe Kardashian takes third place with 45 300 searches, while singer and actress Jennifer Lopez ranks fourth with 33 400. Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift rounds off the top five with 29 200 monthly searches.

The remaining celebrities in the top 10 are Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Blake Lively and Emma Chamberlain.

According to the study, the bedrooms feature different interior design styles, ranging from minimalist and neutral interiors to bohemian and vintage-inspired spaces.

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Kim Kardashian’s bedroom

Kardashian’s minimalist bedroom features neutral colours and has attracted interest from people looking to recreate the look.

Searches for minimalist, neutral and beige bedrooms total 713 850 a month.

Her most-watched home tour on YouTube has received 13 million views. Her home and bedroom style have also been discussed in 18 online forum threads, according to Yves Delorme.

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celebrity decor home

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