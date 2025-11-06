These are the toys that are top of kids’ wish lists this Christmas

This Christmas it seems racing and plushies top the toy charts along with interactive play

Let’s get festive. It’s time to play for kids while the folks, well, spend. This as the sound of unboxing is the Christmas carol of social media, and toymakers and retailers gear up for the biggest chunk of the annual R7 billion toy market bonanza. And Formula 1 and Lego have topped the charts along with interactive and shareable play, according to surveys and research by local retailers.

According to the Toys R Us South Africa’s 2025 Toy Trends report, “racing rules”, “tech meets creativity”, and “family time rebounds”. Massmart’s Top Rated By Kids campaign, where over 500 young toy testers spent days scoring hundreds of products, also put racing at the top of its most wanted list.

Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us South Africa, said that Formula 1 has become a cultural phenomenon, not just a sport.

“From ride-ons to diecast cars, kids are living out their racing dreams at home,” she said.

The Lego F1 Racer Ferrari appeared on both retailers’ top lists.

Racing’s the season’s big ticket

Then, beyond Formula 1, toys that offer interactivity, discovery and creativity dominated both retailers’ reports. At Toys R Us, collectibles like Mini Brands, Fugglers and Barbie Pop Reveals ranked among the season’s anticipated bestsellers.

Here, it’s about more than just the toy inside the packaging, it’s about the whole experience of unboxing.

Toymaker Zuru’s Beatrice van Niekerk said that “unboxing has become part of the play experience itself”. “Kids don’t just want the toy anymore,” she said. “They want the surprise, the reveal and the moment they can share online. Packaging has become performance.”

Lock and load. Gel ball shooters are high on Christmas wish lists this year. Picture Hein Kaiser

It’s this sense of anticipation and shareability of experience that has changed toy design globally. Zuru’s Van Niekerk said that trends change in real time, shaped by online videos and social buzz.

“Social media made every child part of a global playground,” Van Niekerk said. “Kids in Johannesburg know what’s trending in Tokyo within a day, and they expect that level of excitement in the toys they play with.”

Comforting and social plushies

Plush toys, for example, have gone from being comfort objects to collectables. The Toys R Us hit parade listed Rainbowcorns, Squishmallows and similar tactile toys.

Van Niekerk explained that these products succeed because they merge soft play with a sense of discovery.

“They’re designed for texture, colour and even sound,” she said. “They’re comforting but still social. This is a combination that’s perfect for today’s kids.”

Action and exploration toys

Action and exploration toys continue to thrive, too.

Massmart’s young judges ranked the Gel Shot Blaster, X-Shot Fury, and Double Bubble Snapshot Camera among the country’s top 10 toys, while Toys R Us listed drones, RC vehicles and air blasters.

Psychologist and medical doctor Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys said that today’s toy preferences reveal an important balance emerging in children’s lives.

“Kids are surrounded by digital entertainment,” he said. “So, when they play, they often want something that gives them control. They want something tactile, real and active. It’s not an escape from technology but a way of making sense of it.”

‘The best playtime is varied’

Dr Redelinghuys cautioned that while big-ticket gaming consoles remain highly desirable, they should be part of a mix and not the sole option.

“Parents sometimes feel pressure to buy the most expensive item, but balance is what really matters,” he said. “A gaming console can teach strategy, but a drone or a building kit teaches curiosity, problem-solving and creativity. The best playtime is varied.”

Racers and racing is all the rage in toys this festive season. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Interestingly, both retailers have seen rising popularity of shared-play products. Board games, puzzles and creative building sets have made a noticeable comeback, suggesting that families are creating screen-free time together.

The Toys R Us report highlighted the resurgence of storytelling-based play, with sets like the dollhouse from Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie and Lego Botanicals appealing across generations.

Dr Redelinghuys noted that play is where curiosity meets confidence.

“Whether a child is building a car track, unboxing a surprise or flying a drone, they’re not just having fun but they’re learning to explore their world.”