Tripadvisor reviews earn Victoria Yards another accolade

Earlier this year Victoria Yards’ First Sunday was ranked the seventh-highest flea market in the world, having received five-star reviews on Tripadvisor.

Great reviews for Joburg’s Victoria Yards have earned the urban agriculture project a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024.

Travellers’ Choice, formerly known as Certificate of Excellence, recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews. Travellers’ Choice award-winners are among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor.

“We are very proud of both awards as they give us recognition on international platforms. We have seen an increase in foot traffic to Victoria Yards, especially by international travellers,” Victoria Yards manager PJ Henning told The Citizen.

Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice honours select accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

The winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over 12 months.

To be eligible for an award, a property, business, destination or point of interest must have been listed on Tripadvisor for at least 12 months, must receive a threshold number of reviews within the evaluation period of that award, and must maintain or exceed a minimum bubble rating on Tripadvisor.

“As we are located only 20 minutes from OR Tambo International Airport, Victoria Yards is an ideal last stop for many tourists with some time on their hands before their flights depart,” the manager added.

Located just outside Johannesburg’s City Business District(CBD), Victoria Yards hosts artists, artisans, designers, and small businesses. Victoria Yards offers free daily tours which give the opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of artistic expression that defines Victoria Yards.

Free tours to celebrate

Henning said they are yet to celebrate the seventh-highest flea market in the world and the most recent recognition of Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

“We will be promoting the Tripadvisor recognition at our next First Sunday on the 04 August 2024, with free tours of Victoria Yards as well as the Jukskei River rehabilitation project run by Water for the Future,” shared Henning.

Known as First Sunday Market at Victoria Yards, the flea market is a vibrant and eclectic destination for discovering unique and handmade goods, where patrons have a ubiquity of choice of creations made by local artisans

Henning shared that the winter season hasn’t deterred people from attending their monthly flea markets.

“We have not seen a significant drop in numbers during winter. Luckily this winter has been mild compared to the cold July of 2023, when it snowed” said Henning.

“We have a lovely, large fireplace for visitors to warm up in front of, and our market is indoors. Additionally, there are a variety of food and drink vendors that have enough choices to warm up everyone.”

