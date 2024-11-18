Trump-phobia: Cruise ship offers disgruntled US voters four-year trip around the globe to avoid Trump Presidency

The cruise company is offering disgruntled US voters the chance to escape during Trump’s four years in office.

Such is the scale of the Donald Trump presidency -phobia that a cruise ship has seen this time as an opportunity to offer Americans a four-year trip — the length of the presidency term — away from the US.

“If you’re looking for an escape… there is no better place than on a ship, right, where you can wake up every day to a new backyard and get everything you need taken care of,” said Villa Vie Residences founder and CEO, Mikael Petterson as quoted in SkyNews.

The Florida-based cruise company is offering disgruntled US voters the chance to escape by travelling the world during Donald Trump’s upcoming four years in office.

Republican representative Trump handsomely won the recent US elections, beating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Villa Vie Residences offers disgruntled Democrats the opportunity to visit 425 ports in 140 countries.

The deals are as follows:

One-Year Escape from Reality

Two-Year Mid-Term Selection

Three-Year Everywhere but Home

Four-Year Skip Forward.

The prices start at around $160,000 (R2,8M) per person.

The CEO of the company said the four-year-long trip was planned long before it was confirmed that Trump would be returning to the White House.

“It’s not really a political campaign at all… it just happened that Trump won and there are more Democrats that are unhappy living in the US now than Republicans,” he said.

Americans’ fight or flight response

In a skit on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2015 US actor Samuel L. Jackson joked that he would move to South Africa if Trump became president at the time.

In a seemingly more serious threat to leave the US, seasoned entertainer Cher opened up about the impact of Trump’s first term on her health.

“I almost got an ulcer the last time,” she said in an interview with The Guardian in 2023.

“If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country].”

Another veteran actress Sharon Stone said she would consider moving to Italy if Trump returned to office.

“I am certainly considering a house in Italy. I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time,” she said as quoted in Newsweek.

“This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression.”

US’ Reuben Brigety resigns

On Monday US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, announced his resignation.

A member of the Democratic Party under outgoing US President Joe Biden, the controversial politician informed the South African government that his resignation will be effective from 10 January 2025, in accordance with “standard procedure during a change of presidential administration”.

“Serving in this role and fostering the strong relationship between the United States and South Africa has been an immense honour.

“US ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president, and with the recent election in the US, the American people have expressed their choice for the future direction of our country, reflecting our shared commitment to democratic principles,” Brigety said.

