Try lemon detox for a zesty post-Christmas cleanse

The Vitamin C in lemon contributes to the proper functioning of the immune system and helps reduce fatigue.

Rich in minerals, lemon is one of the top ways to cleanse and recover after the festive season.

Whether consumed in the form of herbal tea, juice or essential oil, lemon can be a refreshing ally for anyone looking to detox after holiday excess.

The fruit even forms the central component of a weight-loss regime known as the lemon detox diet. Need a little help losing weight? Could the lemon detox work for you?

Inspired by the recommendations of naturopath Stanley Burrough, known for his “master cleanse,” this regime combines regular consumption of lemon juice with a balanced diet.

The small, yellow citrus is among the fruits richest in vitamin C (more than 29 mg per 100 mg).

This vitamin contributes to the proper functioning of the immune system and helps reduce fatigue. It is therefore a source of vitality, something we might all need in the depths of winter.

But this zesty fruit is also known to cleanse the body and is even said to be beneficial in fighting hangovers.

These many virtues make lemon a great ally in the aftermath of the festive season.

How does lemon detox work?

The lemon detox weight-loss diet falls into the category of low-calorie diets. It operates on the principle of reducing the number of calories taken into the body, while consuming lemon juice at regular intervals.

Following this diet involves incorporating lemon juice into meals, as a kind of condiment. Red meat, cream and fried foods are prohibited on this regime. These foods bring “bad fat” to the body and promote weight gain.

During this detox, your plate will be exclusively composed of foods rich in “good fat,” such as avocado, egg and salmon, and whole foods, such as rice, pasta or legumes.

It’s a diet that can be combined with exercise, as long as the diet remains balanced and does not cause deficiencies.

The World Health Organization recommends a minimum of 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week (ie, at least one-half hour per day). For more intense activity, this time should be divided by two.

Experts recommend following the lemon detox for 15 to 21 days. Obviously, this method can work differently from one person to another.

The most important thing is to listen to your body and of course consult a health professional.