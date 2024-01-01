Gauteng Health MEC to welcome babies born on New Years day

Ralehoko is expected to join postpartum mothers in welcoming their newly born bundles of joy at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital

The mothers of the new babies will be presented with gift hampers. Photo: iStock via Getty Images

With the dawn of 2024, Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will welcome the new babies born in the new year.

Ralehoko is expected to join postpartum mothers in welcoming their newly born bundles of joy at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa on Monday.

Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the MEC will present the mothers with gift hampers.

“She will also use the moment to engage parents about the importance of ensuring that their babies are registered immediately after birth at the Department of Home Affairs offices across all Gauteng public hospitals as well as ensuring that they follow the Road to Health booklet and get their little ones immunised for free in all public clinics.”

Christmas babies

Last month, the Department of Health has confirmed more than 500 babies were born on Christmas Day across the country in 2023.

Almost 40% of all the newborn babies were delivered in Gauteng health facilities, including clinics, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, at least 194 babies were born in the province on Christmas Day.

The newborn babies were delivered at various health facilities across the province between the stroke of midnight and midday.

The provincial department confirmed that regional and district hospitals delivered most births at 81.

This was followed by community healthcare centres, which recorded the births of 49 babies.

Academic hospitals came in third with the delivery of 41 babies.

Unity

Meanwhile, as South Africans celebrated the dawn of 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to unite in the new year.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation in a new years message, admitting it has been a bleak year for most South Africans.

“As long as we remain united, as long as we continue to work together, as long as we are united around our common vision, we will succeed and go farther.

“As we look back on the year that has passed and the challenges it has brought, we must look to the future with hope. We must continue to move forward. We must never lose our courage and we must remain determined to leave no one behind,” Ramaphosa said.

