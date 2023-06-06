WATCH: 123-year-old virgin still hopes to be deflowered

By Lineo Lesemane

A 123-year-old Rwandan woman, Theresia Nyirakajumba, opened up about why she is still a virgin.

In a viral video, Theresa said she has lived with unfulfilled desire her entire life and hopes she will one day get a man who would be willing to deflower her.

She said her culture did not allow dating and required a woman to be introduced to a man by her family, but her family never introduced her.

Theresia also admits that she had a strong fear for men, and she turned down many men in her youth, which prevented her from having any potential relationships.

“I have never seen the nakedness of a man. For 123 years, I have lived with an unfulfilled desire, a deviant hope, and a courageous spirit of waiting that one day a man will emerge and embrace my soul.

“I never had a husband in my entire life. Yes, of course, I am still a virgin… I would think of it during my era, but I won’t take myself to any man. If I have had a husband, maybe I would now have children,” she said.

“Help me and bring me a man”

Theresa remains hopeful that she can still get intimacy. She said she has been looking for the right man to have a special connection with, adding that she is now living a lonely and boring life.

“At the moment, you can help me and bring me a man. When I was young, I didn’t want to associate with men and that prevented me from any potential relationship. I never developed love for any man.”

The Generations: The Legacy star posted Theressa’s video on her Instagram page with a caption: “Hayi Gogo Ngeke shem. It can never be me!”

She said people should stop telling women to remain virgins for men who won’t even pretend to be virgins.

She added: “I’m not even allowing my kids to remain virgins…I’d rather be a grandmother. I’m sorry guys, but can my daughters enjoy whatever they want to enjoy sexually.”

