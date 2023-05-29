Khanyi Mbau’s ex-boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga’s R1.4 million jacket sets tongues wagging

By Lineo Lesemane

Media personality Khanyi Mbau’s ex-boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga left tongues wagging on social media after he flaunted his pricey items.

This included his R1 million bag, R1.4 million Fendi fur coat, and R1.4 million watch. Kudzai said he did not pay for the luxurious items. However, he highlighted that access is currency.

“Fendi love $71000 coat R1 400 000, $50000 bag R1 000 000, $71000 watch R1 400 000. I did not pay for it, but I have an everlasting picture that’s impossible to get. 🤗 Access is a currency,” he wrote on Instagram.

Khanyi and Kudzie’s split

Fans started speculating on Khanyi and Kudzai’s breakup after Khanyi removed the Zimbabwean flag and Kudzai’s pictures from her Instagram page.

Kudzai confirmed their break up a few days ago when he sent a letter to an online blog, Maphepha Ndaba, opening up about his relationship with Khanyi, saying he suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts.

He said he centred his happiness on one person during his relationship with the media personality.

“For the past 1.7 years, I have been isolated from old friends, family, and just people that cared about me in general, and I centred my happiness on 1 source.

“Each time I tried to step out, it disrupted peace in my relationship, so I chose to stay home, only went out when she was home with me, and that was maybe after 4 months for a few weeks. I started losing my ability to communicate well with others socially.”

Kudzai added that he put himself through that because he feared disrespecting his partner and did not want to worry her or raise suspicions.

“I had very minimal contact and communication with the outside world, and my mental health started falling apart. I could not go and swim on the 76th floor on top of my house,” he said in the letter as quoted by the blog.

New relationship

Kudzai confirmed to Maphepha Ndaba that he has moved on and is in a new relationship with a popular Arab model.

The blog said Kudzai refused to share the pictures of his new bae, saying it’s not allowed for Arab girls to show their faces or pictures on social media like that.

“🙈Arabic girls are private. But stay on my stories soon you will see my friend. She is famous too,” he told the blog.