WATCH: Candice Modiselle and Ntobeko Sishi baptised

By Lineo Lesemane

Actress Candice Modiselle and Gomora star, Ntobeko Sishi, took to their social media platforms to share that they got baptised.

Ntobeko said he wanted to publicly declare his life to the Lord. He added that he has been ashamed and insecure in himself and thought he will never be enough to stand in the Lord’s presence.

He added: “It’s great to know that even though those feelings are valid, it is in my very weakness that Christ reaches out, and His power is made perfect.

“I tried self-esteem, tried therapy, and even though those things have a place, nothing really gave me belonging. Only through his sacrifice am I enough, more than good enough.”

The singer said he hopes that sharing his story will help those who are going through similar experiences know that they are not alone.

“We’re loved and cherished in a way we’ll never fully understand, so run to Him. There’s true joy here. Right here is where I belong. I’m not alone, and neither are you. I love you, and God bless you,” he said.

ALSO READ: Stop tragedy of river baptisms

‘It feels so good to be here‘

The former Generations: The Legacy star, Candice Modiselle, also expressed her excitement and gratitude on her Instagram page.

She said she became a new creation when she got baptised last week.

“For context, I was baptised as a baby, far too young to understand the magnitude of this moment. I imagine many of us can relate😄”

She said now that she is older and wiser, she has decided to be committed to the things of “The Kingdom”.

Born again

Candice said as a born-again, she also wants to help young people discover that they too and are loved by the Almighty.

“I also long to help us all navigate our way through the hopelessness and brokenness that our nation is plagued with. I have decided to partner with Christ in all things. Every milestone through Him, in Him, and for His glory.

“IT FEELS SO GOOD TO BE HERE!!!! I am forever grateful for everyone that’s held my hand, disciplined me, and led me back home… So please allow me to re-introduce myself. My name is Tumelo Candice Modiselle and I am a new creation!🙌🏽 #JesusThisJesus”

NOW READ: Double celebration as Winnie Ntshaba buys a brand-new Mercedes Benz