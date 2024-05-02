IEC and TikTok to ensure election integrity in SA

The burgeoning use of digital media in recent years has seen a corresponding surge in digital disinformation

With less than a month before South Africans go the polls, video platform TikTok is making every effort to combat misinformation and disinformation, as the country gears up for its seventh democratic election.

TikTok said the initiatives it has implemented are just one element of the platforms ongoing and long-standing commitment to maintain the platform’s integrity.

The new approach forms part of a partnership with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and civil society organisations, to ensure users have access to information from reliable sources.

Safeguards

Commenting on the partnership, Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, TikTok’s Public Policy and Government Relations Director said their in-app election centre has authoritative information about the South African elections from the IEC.

“In order to maximise the visibility and accessibility of our in-app centre, we have implemented labels on content associated with the 2024 general elections. These labels also serve as direct links to the centre, enabling viewers to access comprehensive information about the elections with a simple click.

“Additionally, we will facilitate access to popular election hashtags, ensuring that users searching for related content can effortlessly find and engage with relevant information.”

In partnership with the IEC, TikTok said its in-app election centre represents a pivotal step towards safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

“Through this dedicated in-app centre available in local languages such as isiZulu, Afrikaans, Sesotho, Setswana and English, users will gain access to a wealth of information from reliable sources.”

Digital media dangers

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo has welcomed the initiatives.

“The burgeoning use of digital media in recent years has seen a corresponding surge in digital disinformation, particularly on social media platforms. Electoral processes have not been spared. Left unchecked, this phenomenon stands to undermine the conduct of credible elections.

“We applaud TikTok for its efforts in educating the TikTok community, combating the potential spread of harmful misinformation,” Mambolo said.

Mamabolo welcomed the steps TikTok has taken to create a page for useful authenticated educational information about these elections.

“Factual and positive information is key to defending citizens from the scourge of disinformation, misinformation and malinformation.”

To further strengthen its mission, TikTok also joined forces with Africa Check for a media literacy campaign in the lead up to and during the South African elections. Notably, this collaboration introduces a groundbreaking first for the platform – the inclusion of sign language.

