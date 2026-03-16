What you should know before selling your house: Expert advice on market expectations

'Buyers aren't just looking at square footage during views; they're coming in to imagine a lifestyle in the space.'

The idea of making a return on the money invested into a home sounds more exciting than the administrative tasks involved in sorting out paperwork for the house you plan to sell.

Ultimately, it is not an easy process from listing to sealing the deal, as it requires some patience and preparation.

Here are a few tips so you can showcase your home at its very best using advice from experts in real estate:

Organise your documents

It is advised that you keep all essential documentation in one place from the start of the process, as this makes any upcoming sale flow seamlessly. This includes the title deed, company or trust papers where applicable, along with personal identification of the owners.

Any updated building plans should always be on hand, along with an accurate picture of the property attached to ensure buyers and agents have an accurate view of the house at all times.

Chas Everitt Hout Bay director Sean Paitaki said: “Equally important is the condition of property report, which is now a legal requirement.”

This document outlines both visible and hidden defects that must go with the sales mandate and offer to purchase documents and must be signed by the seller. This protects both parties from unnecessary disputes by providing transparency, building trust and protecting both parties in the agreement.

It is also advised to not overlook certificates of compliance, as this document covers water installations, electricity, gas and electric fencing. This is required to transfer ownership because inspections can reveal repairs that take time to resolve. Therefore, it is wise that you secure these forms early.

“Doing so not only prevents delays but also reassures buyers that the home is safe, compliant and ready for a seamless handover,” says Paitaki.

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Declutter for clarity and calmness

First impressions are vital when preparing to sell a home and clutter is one of the quickest ways to sabotage the intention of the space.

“Buyers aren’t just looking at square footage during views; they’re coming in to imagine a lifestyle in the space,” Paitaki says.

It is easy for clutter to creep in overtime, even in the most organised spaces where everyday items quietly accumulate on entryways, countertops, bathroom vanities and more. What starts off as just a sweater thrown over the couch or leaving miscellaneous items around different parts of the house, accumulates and becomes a visual noise distracting potential buyers from the beauty and features your home has to offer.

“A cluttered home can feel smaller, less tranquil and harder to envision as their own. Decluttering before coming onto the market is one of the simplest ways to enhance perceived value.”

Paitaki recommends cutting back on visible belongings, creating designated zones for daily essentials and if need be, using containers to signal order and intention of household items.

By removing excess items and setting up intuitive systems before selling, you allow your home’s architecture, light and flow to shine. Ultimately, decluttering is not about everything appearing to be perfect, but it is about showcasing clarity.

Paitaki notes: “In a competitive market, sometimes this kind of clarity can be the difference between a quick offer and lingering listing.”

Quick, budget-friendly improvements

It is important to keep in mind that small touches can make a big impact when preparing to put a home on the market. Therefore, quick and affordable improvements not only freshen up the space but also help buyers see the home in its full potential.

“Consider hiring a garden service to neatly trim hedges, mow lawns and add in some seasonal plants for strengthened desirability.”

According to Paitaki, a well-kept garden instantly boosts appeal, as some homeowners may overlook the upkeep of certain aspects of their home over time, such as gardening spots in the yard.

“Our agency has seen how a small decision like trimming a branch off a tree can reveal a hidden sea view, or repainting a dated front door makes the home instantly inviting.”

Paikti concludes that the goal is always to present a property at its best. A fresh coat of neutral paint can transform tired walls inside the house, making rooms feel brighter and move-in ready.

Simple updates such as polishing light fixtures, the replacement of worn handles and ensuring that all lights are working add a fresh feeling without breaking the bank.

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