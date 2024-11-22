A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Assassination attempt? Just another day in the MK-GB

The MK party was founded and seems to work on conspiracy, so no wonder one of its leaders has been fingered in an assassination plot.

In just a few days the light will go out in an estimated one million households because of outdated prepaid meters. While they may have power, perhaps someone should also switch off the lights at the EFF’s now more vacant Winnie Madikizela Mandela House headquarters.

The rooms that were once filled with the voices of Deputy President Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu, Busisiwe Mkhwabane, Mzwanele Manyi, and several other MPs are now empty.

They are now heard shouting for former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Plots inside the EFF

Talks of a merger between the EFF and MK party have been swirling for months. Both Shivambu and Mpofu played an active role in shaping the direction and policy of the MK party ahead of May’s general elections.

Party leader Julius Malema claimed that Mpofu was a big advocate for the two parties folding into one, and even drew up a detailed proposal.

The plan was apparently rejected out of hand by Shivambu, who later just packed up and left for the MK party, in what may actually be the fulfilment of the plan he once rubbished in front of his boss.

ALSO READ: A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Shivambu may have joined Zuma’s ANC fantasy long ago

It seems that either the merger was a secret plot behind Malema’s back or, more likely, he is in on it and publicly playing dumb.

The secrets and ‘murders’ of the MK party

But, as we know, the MK party is all about secret plots.

One of the country’s greatest conspiracy theorists is at the party’s helm. Trained in the old Soviet Union where assassination schemes are as common as vodka, Zuma defaults to conspiracy whenever he is backed into a corner.

Whether it was the spy tape saga in the 2000s or the “poisonings” of the last decade, Zuma has often told those close to him that he feels someone is out to get him. He always wants to be one step ahead of his demise.

ALSO READ: ‘We aren’t thinking about Zuma’s departure from MK party’ – Shivambu

Zuma has admitted that the MK party started as a conspiracy between him and Jabulani Khumalo, who he later kicked out of the party because of suspicions that he was a secret agent sent by Zuma’s enemies, while still in the ANC.

The alleged plots continued. A few months later it was claimed that the party’s leadership had forged signatures to be eligible for May’s general elections.

Former MK party Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi must have read all the conspiracy literature at Nkandla when crafting an alleged assassination attempt on an MK party rival named General Tough Mdluli. She was booted from the party this week, as police investigate.

Ndlozi: the next conspirator?

Time will tell what other secrets are being hatched, what scheme may be playing out, and if they involve the once darling of the EFF Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

ALSO READ: EFF refutes ‘fake news’ about Malema’s actions and ongoing uncertainties

Malema hinted at Ndlozi’s possible departure after Mpofu left. The EFF MP has reportedly been barred from the party’s elective conference next month, leading to questions of whether it is even worth it for him to stick around.

One thing’s for sure, whether it is Ndlozi or dozens of others who plan to leave for the MK party in the next few weeks, they would benefit from practising working in the dark.

NOW READ: A VIEW OF THE WEEK: ‘Bunch of losers’: Even in defeat, the ANC and DA refuse to be humble