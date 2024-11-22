Politics

By Faizel Patel

22 Nov 2024

08:12 pm

ANC appeal body confirms Jacob Zuma’s expulsion

Zuma's expulsion came after his public declaration of support for the MKP ahead of the elections

MK party leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

Former President Jacob Zuma is no longer a member of the African National Congress (ANC).

Zuma was officially expelled from ANC on Friday.

This follows the party’s national disciplinary committee of appeal’s decision upholding his earlier expulsion for endorsing and leading the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Appeal denied

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri confirmed Zuma’s expulsion.

“This decision reaffirms the ANC commitment to revolutionary morality, revolutionary discipline, and democratic centralism.”

Bhengu said as a former president of the ANC,  Zuma was expected to “embody the highest standards of disciplined leadership” for all members of the ANC and society.

Zuma appealed his expulsion from the ANC in October.

Expulsion

The ANC officially cut ties with the MK party leader in July after the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) resolved to expel him following a disciplinary hearing held on 23 July in his absence.

The party accused Zuma of contravening rule 25 of the party’s constitution by forming the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in December last year.

