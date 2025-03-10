From music videos to the wild: Lions Yoda and Ysis back where they belong [VIDEO]

Once exploited in Europe’s entertainment industry, lions Yoda and Ysis have finally returned to their homeland and are taking their first steps toward freedom.

After five years of captivity and exploitation in Europe, two lion cubs, Yoda and Ysis, have finally returned to their homeland. Once used as props in music videos and on social media and victims of animal cruelty, they were rescued from a rapper in 2020 by the 30 Millions d’Amis Foundation and rehabilitated at the Tonga Terre d’Accueil association in France.

Their journey back to Africa started with a flight from Lyon to Paris, followed by Air France flight AF 990 from Paris to Johannesburg. Thanks to the 30 Millions d’Amis Foundation funding, the cubs touched down in South Africa last week.

Yoda and Ysis on their journey back to Africa. Picture: Supplied

Yoda and Ysis settling in at their new home



A new life in the wild

After feeling the African grass under their paws for the first time, they settled at SanWild Sanctuary Wildlife Trust in Limpopo, near the Kruger National Park. Yoda and Ysis will live in semi-freedom as part of The Roar Project, led by Alexandre Blanchon. This transition will allow them to gradually adapt to their natural environment.

Genetic tests have since confirmed what rescuers suspected – they are siblings, a bond that has been evident since their rescue.

On a mission for wildlife

Wilson Tauro, Country Manager Southern Africa at Air France-KLM, emphasised the airline’s dedication to animal welfare: “Repatriating Yoda and Ysis is a proud moment for us. It’s about giving these lions the life they deserve while reinforcing South Africa’s role in wildlife rehabilitation.”

The airline’s support of ethical wildlife transport highlights the power of collaboration between conservation groups and responsible carriers. Yoda and Ysis’ return marks the end of their journey and the beginning of a new, wild chapter.

