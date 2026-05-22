Police rescue endangered Leopard tortoise from North West shebeen

The tortoise was chained to the ground, without food or water.

Police have rescued an endangered Leopard tortoise, suspected to be between 50 and 70 years old, in the North West province.

The tortoise was rescued by Captain Elize van Schalkwyk, Commander of the Klerksdorp Firearm, Liquor and Second-Hand Goods (FLASH) Unit, during an inspection at an illegal shebeen in Wilken Street on Thursday afternoon, 21 May 2026.

Shebeen

According to the police, van Schalkwyk visited the illegal liquor premises after following up on information received and arrested a 51-year-old suspect for allegedly dealing in liquor without a licence.

While inspecting the premises, she discovered the tortoise chained to the ground, without food or water.

Police spokesperson Captain Majang Skalkie said the suspect was also charged with contravention of Section 2(1) of the Animal Protection Act, Act 71 of 1962.

“Nature Conservation officials were immediately informed, and the tortoise was handed over shortly after its rescue to Kelly Meintjies, a field officer from Nature Conservation.”

Tortoises

Members of the community are reminded that, in terms of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEMBA) and provincial nature conservation ordinances, all indigenous tortoises are legally protected.

Police have warned the public that owning or acquiring a Leopard tortoise from an unregistered source is illegal, and a permit cannot be obtained.

Picture: Saps

Warning

It said the legal possession requires explicit permission from the relevant provincial conservation authority.

“Releasing a captive tortoise into the wild is also prohibited, as it may struggle to survive or introduce diseases to wild populations.

“Members of the public who may be in possession of an unauthorised tortoise are urged to surrender it immediately to avoid fines or prosecution. The safest drop-off points are the local NSPCA or an authorised wildlife rehabilitation centre,” Skalkie said.

Report

Police have urged anyone who suspects illegal possession or trade of tortoises to report the matter to the Wildlife Crime Information Network via WhatsApp at 079 643 9556, or to the nearest police station.

The 51-year-old suspect will appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 25 May 2026, on charges of contravention of the Liquor Act 59 of 2003 and contravention of Section 2(1) of the Animal Protection Act, Act 71 of 1962.