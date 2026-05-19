News

Home » News

SA’s National Elephant Heritage Strategy implementation stalls

Picture of Molemo Tladi

By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

2 minute read

19 May 2026

02:05 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

While the project has always been a five-year initiative, a request to amend the timeline is expected to be submitted due to delays in funding.

Migratory species at risk across the planet, UN report warns

African elephants in Chobe National Park Botswan. Picture for illustrative purposes: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South Africa’s National Elephant Heritage Strategy (NEHS) implementation has stalled despite being tabled in parliament in November last year.

The National Elephant Heritage Strategy was tabled on 4 November 2025. This followed a parliamentary oversight visit in October 2025.

The strategy is intended to provide a framework for planning and decision-making, with a focus on developing “living landscapes” where humans and elephants coexist.

Progress on the implementation

The NEHS was approved by the minister on 8 April 2026 for publication and implementation. The process to publish the strategy for implementation in the Government Gazette is said to be underway.

A drafting team comprising the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), South African National Parks (SANParks), and the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) is being established.

Funds have been transferred to the three entities: SANParks, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, and Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, for implementation of the project activities. The first reports from these entities are expected by the end of June 2026.

While the project timeline has always been a five-year initiative (2023-2028), a request to amend it is expected to be submitted, given delays in the transfer of funds to the DFFE.

Yet to follow

The publication process for the NEHS is set to be finalised by the end of the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year.

The NEHS will continue to facilitate engagements and consultations regarding elephants in relevant consultative processes. It will do this by ensuring that the strategic aspects of elephant conservation and sustainable use are tabled in alignment with the NEHS.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

forestry and fisheries Kruger National Park (KNP) wildlife

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 35 non-compliant senior municipal appointments identified – How it affects SA’s economy
Politics Another shake-up in Zuma’s MK party
South Africa Israeli forces detain SA envoy Faizel Moosa aboard Gaza flotilla [VIDEO]
News Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni’s extortion case up in flames after prosecutor’s no-show
News Detained Brown Mogotsi raises complaints about food as bail bid stalls

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News