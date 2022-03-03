Daily hacks: How to deep clean your microwave, air fryer and toaster

Lerato Maimela

Kitchen appliances are usually the number one appliances in your home that get dirty pretty easily and quickly because they are used multiple times on a daily basis.

Instagram’s favourite cleaning hacks mom, Carolina McCauley, has taken to social media to share her super effective daily hacks on how she deep cleans some of her kitchen appliances, namely her air fryer, microwave and toaster.

Microwave

In a microwave safe bowl, add a cup or two of white vinegar, and then a few pumps of dish washing liquid.

Toss the bowl into the microwave and turn it on for 3 minutes, and leave it in the microwave for 5 minutes after the 3 minutes have passed.

The steam from the vinegar and dish washing liquid solution will loosen up the grime and dirt in the microwave, making it easier to clean the microwave thoroughly.

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: How to clean your cellphone and phone cover

Air fryer

Remove the frying basking from the air fryer, and then sprinkle some baking soda at the bottom of the basket before adding some dish washing soap.

Add boiling hot water to the two ingredients, and let the solution sit for some time to remove the hard and old food that may be stuck onto the frying basket.

Once that is done, spray a 50/50 solution of water and vinegar onto the surface of the air fryer, and then wipe it down with a cloth.

Use a butter knife wrapped with a cloth to clean into the hard to reach areas of your air fryer, before throwing out the water which was left to sit in the basket, and scrubbing the basket with water and dish washing liquid.

Toaster

Start off your toaster cleaning process by removing and then scrubbing the trays at the bottom of the toaster which catch the access crumbs from your toast.

Proceed by shaking the toaster upside down to ensure that you get rid of all the crumbs and dirty which may be inside the toaster.

Once that is done, use a damp toothbrush to scrub the inside of the toasters and to get rid of the dirt or crumbs that are stuck on the sides of the toaster.

Finish of the process by wiping the surface of the toaster with a damn cloth that has been sprayed with some white vinegar for a shiny finish.