Get your pet’s tail wagging with these seven spoils for cats and dogs

Renate Engelbrecht

People with pets are often on the lookout for clever ways to spoil their furry friends. If you’re looking for some creative ideas on how to spoil your pets, here are some ideas consider.

Bone appétit

If you’re a dog lover, you’d be happy to know that mealtime for your canine has just become a much more stylish affair.

Le Creuset is launching a brand-new enamel-on-steel pet collection with which you can wish your furry friend ‘bone appétit. From treat jars to pet bowls in two different sizes, you can choose a colour that goes with your Le Creuset cookware and tableware set.

The collection will be available from Le Creuset’s boutique stores and online this month.

Book a pet-inspired photo shoot

Consider doing a photo shoot with your furry friend.

Apart from it possibly turning into one of your best days out, it could also ensure some beautiful photographs for your home. Capture special moments with your dog by booking a shoot with a talented photographer like Dog Meets Girl, who understands the secrets of photographing pets and their owners.

Put the right food on your pet’s plate

A pet’s mealtime is always a treat, especially when you choose the right food.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition is scientifically formulated to help address pets’ health issues, but also to keep them healthy and to improve their quality of life.

Quality time

Like with children, spending quality time with your pets can never be overestimated.

Curl up on the couch together and watch an animal-themed movie like Marley and Me, A Dog For Life on Netflix, A Dog’s Purpose or Secret Life of Pets.

Nothing like the outdoors

Speaking of quality time – a walk in the park is another great way of spending time with your furry friends.

Playing and exercising with your dog is also a wonderful way for you to get out and spend some time in the sun. Commit to going for regular walks or playing catch.

Even cats love playing games, so feel free to spoil them with feathery toys, scratch posts or catnip – anything that will bring out the little kitten in them.

Get social

‘Petfluencers’ have become very popular on social media. Join in on the fun and share some posts about you and your pets – you’d be surprised at the huge response from other pet lovers.

Beds for pets

Treat your fur ball to a new, locally made bed from Petsville SA.

Never have they slept so well as in one of these impressive cradles and of course, there is also nothing better than some retail therapy with purpose for its owner.

If you don’t feel like spending too much, opt for a new leash or collar, a trendy bandanna, a shiny new ball or a toy mouse.

Woolworths also has some lovely pet beds available, which can be zipped and tucked in the wash easily and without a fuss.

Whether it’s a special toy or a brand-new bed, your animal friends will certainly love you for making them feel special and loved.