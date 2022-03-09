Take a virtual tour of these celebrity bathrooms for decor inspiration

Kaunda Selisho

Celebrities were and will remain the ultimate influencers and trendsetters.

People are always watching everything they do, choose and touch for inspiration to carry over in their own lives.

Today, we take a look at the designs of celebrity bathrooms for some inspiration that we can carry over into our own lives.

Using information from QS Supplies, a company that reconstructed the celebrity bathrooms of six megastars using incredibly detailed floor plans, we take you through a series of digital renders that will allow you to tour these bathrooms using 360 walkthroughs.

The walkthroughs will allow you to tour the bathrooms of celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Gigi Hadid and even Harry and Meghan.

Despite the luxury finishes in most of these celebrity bathrooms, there is a more affordable way to carry the aesthetics you see over into your own space.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams | Picture: Instagram

The tennis superstar’s bathroom at her Miami home carries notable features such as a white and gold mosaic tile floor, a walk-in shower including bath, a marble feature wall in the wet room, gold taps and accents as well as a showerhead coming from the ceiling and the wall.

Jennifer Aniston

The Friends star once gave a glimpse into her bathroom via her Instagram account and it featured a marble bath, a matching marble floor and a view overlooking a ‘zen’ walled garden.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The former royals’ home has a built-in bath by the window, a fireplace, a tiled floor and an L-shaped counter.

Drake

Drake | Picture: Instagram

The rapper is a huge fan of grandiose decor so it only makes sense that his celebrity bathroom would match that aesthetic.



Drake’s bathroom has black and white marble floors and walls, gold accents, a black and white colour scheme, a black sculpted marble bath and a floor to ceiling window next to the bath.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner took fans inside her home via a tour with Architectural Digest a few years ago and showed off her bathroom which boasts a marvellous gold bathtub.



The celebrity bathroom also has two sinks on a stone counter, a shower in the corner with glass walls and a wooden chair next to the bath.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Though the pair recently split, they used to share a beautiful New Apartment that had a walk-in bath and shower room set against marble flooring and walls.

