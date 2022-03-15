Daily hacks: Four ways to keep yourself and your possessions safe during rainy weather

Citizen Reporter

Extreme hot temperatures usually are an indication that rainy weather will soon follow, whether its for a short period or a long period of time.

Rainy weather has the possibility of creating many damages to your home or possessions, and this is why you should always make sure that your home is ready for any type of weather conditions which could hit.

Just as much as it is important to prepare your home for drastic weather changes, it is also important that your assets and possessions are also kept safe and are stored in a good place which ensures that they are kept away from the possibility of any water or rain damages.

Drive cautiously

Road accidents are common during rainy weather.

Drive slowly and safely at all times to avoid any accidents on the road.

Wet tar can become slippery, and speeding or tailgating, making sudden turns and riding a motorcycle can be hazardous while its raining.

Keep a safe distance behind vehicles at all times, and be vigilant so that you are always alert and can avoid getting into any tricky situations which may be brought on by other drivers.

Make sure to check your tread regularly. If your tread is not deep enough to hold a matchstick then it is time to replace your tyre.

Car on very wet road. Picture: iStock

Prepare your home for heavy rains

Heavy rains can lead to water leaking through your roof and into your home, ruining your home as well as your belongings.

Get your roof and gutters inspected and fixed if necessary, while removing any plants or blockages from your gutters.

Also check your walls as well as your ceilings. Damp walls and ceilings are an indication of a leaking pipe or missing tile on the roof of your house.

If these are not fixed or replaced, your walls or ceiling could collapse during heavy rains.

replacement of roof tiles. Picture: iStock

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: The easiest relief for severe period pains

Place your claims timeously

If you or your assets have suffered any damages from heavy rainfall, then make sure that you put in your claims timeously to avoid any issues.

All your claims should be summitted as soon as possible, and all your correct details should be given to your insurer in time to avoid unnecessary out of pocket costs, or claims being rejected.

Submitting a claim to insurance. Picture: iStock

Keep a raincoat and umbrella handy

Keeping an umbrella or raincoat in your car or in your bag during the rainy seasons is very important as this will ensure that you are well equipped when it starts raining while you are out and about.

Keeping an umbrella on you will also ensure that you can keep your belongings safe and drive during rainy weather, to avoid any unnecessary water or rain damages which will end up costing you thousands to repair.

It’s also advisable to carry your belongings in small plastic pouches in rainy weather so that

even if you are caught in a shower, you won’t have to worry about water getting into your handbag

or backpack and ruining your things. This is one of the simplest safety tips for the rainy weather.