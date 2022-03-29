Create the look: Former Miss Universe, Natasha Joubert shares her bedroom décor

Renate Engelbrecht

Natasha Joubert, Miss Universe 2020 says her favourite room in her home is the main bedroom.

Apart from the lovely walls, it’s also the clever use of glass-topped bedside tables, design and colourful scatters that catch the eye.

By the looks of things, these are the key items you will need in your main bedroom if you’d like for it to fit the standards of a former Miss Universe:

Stucco walls

Natasha has been raving about stucco walls non-stop.

For her main bedroom she chose grey with a green undertone, making for a rather impressive feature wall that isn’t too intimidating.

“Everyone who walks into the house are amazed by the stucco walls,” she says.

Traditional masonry stucco is a cement-based plaster that is applied over walls and other surfaces inside and outside of buildings.

It is made from cement, sand and lime and hardens into a highly durable (and clearly beautiful) material that requires little upkeep.

Versus Paint assisted the former Miss Universe with her main bedroom’s feature wall.

Indoor plants

No space is complete without some indoor plants these days. Even when it’s fake it’s fine.

The artificial Ficus lyrata is always a winner as it adds the perfect amount of green to a space and with it currently being so popular as a houseplant, it wouldn’t be hard to find one.

For a smaller pot of greenery, opt for an Anthurium plant like the one on Natasha Joubert’s bedside table. You can even put it in a white pot like she did, complementing the white linen on the bed.

A splash of colour

The easiest way to add a splash of colour to your main bedroom, is by putting colourful scatter cushions on the bed.

Natasha Jourbert worked clever with white, yellow and grey and the yellow-coloured scatters even echo the golden colour of the bedside lighting.

Stylish bedside lighting

Speaking of lighting – if you’d like to take a cue from a former Miss Universe for your main bedroom’s décor design, lighting is key.

Quite similar to the look and feel of her dining room pendant from lighting.co.za, Natasha Joubert chose simple, but elegant hanging lights for her bedside lighting which work perfectly with the stucco wall behind them.

A furry friend

And, of course you would want to share your favourite room in your home with someone special.

In Natasha’s case, it is with two little furballs, one being a rather new addition, called Abby.