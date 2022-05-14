PICS: Inside Adele’s lavish R928 million home

Citizen Reporter

Fans of award-winning singer-songwriter Adele can’t stop gushing about how happy the artist looks after being photographed with her partner, Rich Paul, in their massive new house.

The couple went official in September last year and Adele has made it clear their relationship is serious, so serious she bought a $58 million (R928 million) mansion in Los Angeles.

The pair were pictured in a couple of loved-up shots that Adele posted on her Instagram, showing off the exterior of their home.

It was reported by the Daily Mail that the Hollywood actor who previously owned this Beverly Hills mansion was Sylvester Stallone. The property was on the market for over a year.

Details of Adele’s R928m new house and pictures:

The house is an 18,587 square-foot home and was designed by Richard Landry. It has eight-bedroom and 12-bathrooms.

Stallone brought the home in the 1990s and reportedly had been wanting to sell his mega-mansion for $110 million, however, there were no takers, as he had to drop his price to $85 million and continued to lower the price tag to get an eventual buyer.

One of the bedrooms in Adele’s new house. Picture: magazinefeatures.co.za

The main house features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms including a master suite, three spacious en-suite bedrooms, and two maids’ bedrooms.

The grand master suite includes a sauna, steam room, and office with a terrace. The home also has a gym.

Dining room in Adele’s new house. Picture: magazinefeatures.co.za

The property is quite impressive and massive, as it includes a two-story guest house with two en-suite bedrooms and a full chef’s kitchen as it was designed by Landry.

The primary two-story building includes a formal living room that features views of Rodeo Drive.

Views of the pool at Adele’s new property. Picture: magazinefeatures.co.za

It doesn’t end there, the home boasts more amenities which include a professional movie theatre and cigar room with an air-filtration system.

Adele recently celebrated her 34th birthday and after a turmoil last few years, she is still on the journey of healing.

She wrote: “What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x.”

