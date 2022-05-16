Daily hacks: How to grow your own garlic

Citizen Reporter

Often, when done correctly, planting your own fruits and vegetables such as garlic, tomatoes, and onions can be much more cost effective than buying fresh produce from the store.

Garlic is one of the most important ingredients used to enhance almost any dish, which is why it is important to always have it in your home.

The Garden Tech has given some tips and hacks on how to successfully grow your own garlic in your backyard.

Freshly harvested garlic bulbs drying at the outdoors. Picture: iStock

Choosing the right type of garlic

Before planting garlic, it is important to do your research on the different types available, so you get successful results.

It’s generally best to buy from local garden companies so the varieties will suit your climate.

Time your planting carefully

Garlic needs cool weather to grow properly, and usually takes about 8 to 9 months to grow, so it would be a good idea to plant in early autumn or late summer.

Prepping your soil before planting

Garlic grows best when it is planted in full, loose and fertile soil that is situated in direct sun.

Abundant harvests depend on solid plant nutrition. Enhance your garden beds with a generous layer of organic matter, such as compost.

Time to plant!

Unlike other vegetables and fruits that can be grown from just seeds, garlic is grown from single cloves, the same cloves which are used when cooking.

To prepare your gloves for planting, remove the garlic head’s papery outer layer, then gently and carefully pull the cloves apart. Leave the papery covering on individual cloves, and avoid damaging their flat bottom plates, because that’s where the roots will grow.