PICS: A sneak-peek of actress Leandie du Randt’s new home

Renate Engelbrecht

Leandie du Randt took to Instagram earlier this month thanking her family for helping her and her partner, Stephan Neethling, with the gruelling task of moving their belongings to their new home.

“Can’t wait to reveal our beautiful home decorated by @forminteriordesign. Grateful for my family @cdurandt always saving the day with assistance and love. To new beginnings, my love @stephanneethling,” she wrote.

Form Interior also shared a picture of Leandie in their offices, saying that the actress makes the world a “much happier place” and that they couldn’t wait to bring that joy into her home. Now, followers and fans are curious and can’t wait to see the trend-setting actress’ new home.

About a week ago, things started getting real with Leandie sharing a post that screams new home excitement. “@forminteriordesign reveal soon!” she wrote, asking her followers if they spotted the paint on the roof.

She also shared a post of some beautifully framed old Hollywood pictures, asking her fans if they could guess the theme of her and Stephan’s new home.

Leandie is still keeping her fans guessing, though, having just shared a video offering a sneak-peek of her and Stephan’s new home. “Watch this space for the before and after. #comingsoon,” she wrote.

From a beautiful, stylish drinks tray (already stocked with some gins and other drinks), stylish cupboards, interesting wall paint and funky ornaments, to on trend linen and throws and lovely chairs, it is clear that the actress and her partner will have many happy days in their new home.

Leandie recently started filming and directing season 7 of kykNET’s popular reality programme, Slank. In the series, South African families’ eating habits are placed under the magnifying glass as they are guided to a healthier lifestyle with the help of dietitians and other experts.