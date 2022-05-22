Seven ways to cosy up your kitchen this winter

Renate Engelbrecht

As winter quietly tiptoes into our homes, we tend to move out of the kitchen into the living room, even though the kitchen is usually the go-to room for laidback family conversations over a cup of coffee. If you’re keen on lingering in the kitchen a little longer this winter, here are a couple of ways in which you can cosy up your kitchen.

Rug it

A trendy way to quickly cosy up your kitchen is by adding a rug to the space. Vintage rugs don’t only bring a cosy feel, they also add some colour and texture, which makes a kitchen appear instantly warmer.

Non-kitchen items

While it is a kitchen, no one said you can’t add some non-kitchen items to make the space appear more homely. Play around with items you would usually put in the living room or in your bedroom. Think chandeliers, indoor plants, books and even artworks.

Lights (camera, action)

Play around with lighting in your kitchen. Bring in some warmer light to create the feeling of home, which might just help transform the kitchen into the most Instagrammable room in your home.

Fun with fur

As Scandinavian designs are trending everywhere these days, it’s only natural to want to bring in a bit of that into your kitchen too. And, what better way than with fur? If you have a table and chairs or even just a kitchen bench which needs a bit of a lift, consider bringing in faux fur to create a welcoming, warm atmosphere and cosy up your kitchen.

Fire it up

If you have the space, the budget and the time, consider adding a fireplace to your kitchen. If you’re clever, you could even let it serve a double purpose, with so many fireplaces offering a stove surface or a little oven these days. If you have a sizeable kitchen, you can even let the fireplace divide the kitchen and the room next-door with a cute coffee nook.

Candles

Talking about fire, why not add a couple of candles to your kitchen counter? Together with an indoor plant and a cute ornament, candles can make a space look homy in an instant. Of course, they’ll also come in handy on those days when load shedding catches you off-guard.

Candles in the kitchen. Image: iStock

Wood

If your kitchen has a very clinical look and feel, consider bringing in some wooden ornaments or even wooden furniture like tables, chairs or a wooden kitchen island. Wood has a way of making a space appear more welcoming and will cosy up your kitchen in a flash.