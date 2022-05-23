PICS: Inside Black Coffee’s penthouse suite in Joburg

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee has shared an inside look at his beautiful penthouse home in the heart of Johannesburg.

Frequently overseas to DJ in the best locations, Black Coffee has added another home when he comes back to South Africa. The Grammy Award-winning artist shared a rare glimpse of his penthouse suite in Hallmark House Hotel, which is his first interior designed home, YoMzansi reported.

Hallmark House is in the Joburg CBD and the inspiration of the establishment is to celebrate and curate African design and lifestyle. It houses a rooftop experience, apartments and a jazz and club restaurant.

Black Coffee’s penthouse was a collaboration with friend and renowned architectural designer Tristan du Plessis. Du Plessis’s work includes Hyde Park restaurant Kol Izakhaya, SĀN in Dubai and Tang, Sandton.

The Hallmark House penthouse is a one-bedroom, one bathroom with a spacious shower. It has a fully equipped kitchen, an open-plan living area, and a large terrace balcony overlooking the Joburg skyline.

Still riding high on his success of winning his first Grammy in April, the penthouse calls for relaxation, particular needed for the DJs busy schedule. The interior has a dark colour scheme and includes an inside suite with a hidden CDJ atop the marble counter. The marble aesthetic continues throughout the home, is particularly dominant in the kitchen and visible in parts of the bedroom and bathroom.

Art pieces are also sporadically displayed, particularly Black Coffee’s love for Maxhosa’s cushions, which cost at least R2,200 and a painting of himself.

In pictures: Black Coffee’s Hallmark House penthouse

Black Coffee’s bedroom with Maxhosa cushions and home accessories. Picture: Instagram

Dining table and Black Coffee artwork in his penthouse. Picture: Supplied

Stunning kitchen in Black Coffee’s penthouse. Picture: Instagram