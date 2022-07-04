WATCH: Versace tiles and wallpaper – a look inside one of Midrand’s most luxurious homes

Citizen Reporter

Luxury estates are a big commodity in South Africa, as the wealthy flock to gated estates with amenities that have everything in their homes, despite the opulence, many of these homes have an air of elegance.

The era of creating luxury secured lifestyle estates in South Africa continues, particularly in an area with constant development, Midrand. The Eye of Africa Golf and Residential Estate is considered one of the best estates in the country and one very luxurious house is up for sale.

The six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion is listed by real estate property specialist Taylor Davidson. The home has been on the market since October 2021.

The detailing and customisation of the home is stunning, from the grand entrance of a koi pond with an overhead granite walk-through labelled 1584 Panorama Drive.

When entering the doorway you walk into a room with high-volume ceilings with black structural pieces woven throughout the property.

Boosting four garages, and four lounges, 1584 Panorama Drive is three storeys high. The house has dark tones, with black, grey and dark green being the main feature.

The finishings are quite customised, such as a living area with bulletproof glass flooring, 17 TVs, a gold-detailed Versace bathroom, and multiple suspended chandeliers in the kitchen.

The kitchen is equipped with the latest SMEG appliances.

The exclusivity of the interior, Versace tiles and wallpapers feature throughout the house.

The outdoor area brings in much-needed light and minimalistic features, as the pool is finished with granite toppings overlooking the estate.

The dark lavish finishings continue into the bedrooms as the master bedroom has a living room, a velvet cushion bed, a coffee station and a bar fridge.

There is a massive en-suite bathroom with suspended tap features which is a rare sight, something you won’t see in many homes.

The property has a fully equipped gym which could be considered a mini Virgin Active because of how well equipped the space is.

1584 Panorama Drive. Picture: Private Property

Going downstairs is an entertainer’s dream as it has a bar, a grand piano and a seated lounge area.

What has now been considered a necessary feature for some large-scale houses is a home cinema.

1584 Panamorma Drive’s cinema has three lounge seats, a big projector to view the movies, series etc and next to the room is a study area.

The opulence doesn’t end there, as the wine cellar will surely impress guests.

The architectural and interior design masterpiece initially was packaged with a silver cloud Rolls Royce III circa 1963 up for sale at the estate.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele