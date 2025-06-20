Youth month: Young creators get a spot on the wall in Joburg

Bianca Sampson hopes to give the next generation of artists an easier route than the one she had to gain recognition for their work.

It is no secret that breaking into the art industry is difficult, but 41-year-old businesswoman Bianca Sampson is determined to give young artists opportunities she never had.

“I feel like creatives have this very closed hub. It’s so hard to break through. You have to know the right person, or have enough money.”

The owner of Neethling & Co has put art at the centre of everything she does. Walking into her store in Greenside, Johannesburg, you are immediately greeted by a gust of creativity and a whiff of coffee. The white walls are dotted with paintings, mirrors, and sculptures from local artists.

Mannequins clothed and rails filled with unique designs share a space with tables where ideas and collaborations are born. It’s a blank canvas that holds a new masterpiece every time you visit.

This Sunday, she will host her first public exhibition, inviting a few young artists, including a saxophone player, a painter and more, to showcase their individual talents.

It’s an event that she hopes to host once a month.

Bianca dreamed of being a designer but couldn’t afford the R20 000 to display her clothes in a store and R35 000 to have her designs modelled on a fashion runway.

“If you don’t have the finances to go and exhibit in an art gallery, people don’t look at you. That, for me, is unfair because there are such great artists out there, great designers, and amazing people

“As a designer, I would have loved somebody to offer me a space. So, I would like to give that to other young creatives, without the financial restrictions behind it.”

Her contribution

“I would like to have a place for young artists, not only painters. I want designers, creative people, and young people to be able to bring me three garments and hang them up. So, when people walk into the store and they look at the art, nobody has to pay [for that exposure] because who knows, the next great painter could come out of my store and I would be so happy for that.”

She and her team also advise and direct creatives on pricing and how to market their products.

How you can help an artist

You don’t need a shop like Bianca to give creatives an opportunity.

“Just give them a space. If I go into a doctor’s office and see a piece of art behind him, sitting on his desk, or somewhere, I’m the type to go, ‘That’s beautiful, where is it from?’

“Just give the creative a space, it can be a tiny one, and I promise you it inspires them to work harder.”

