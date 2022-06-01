‘Spirit of giving’: No splashy Ferraris for R126 million Powerball jackpot winner

Cheryl Kahla

The Lotto player who spent R22.50 on a quick-pick selection in Florida, Johannesburg, stepped forward to claim the R126 million Powerball jackpot.

The R126,589,752.05 prize pot from draw 1,303 goes to the humble resident who, according to Ithuba Lottery, is “still processing the reality of winning” such a massive sum.

Powerball jackpot winner

‘Spirit of gratitude’

The anonymous winner said she believes in the “spirit of gratitude and giving”, and now needs time to “re-evaluate the situation and apply” her mind.

“[The spirit of giving] is what has landed me here at this point in my life. I am yet to digest the news”, she said.

The winner feels elated but was also “in complete disbelief”.

She wasn’t even aware of her lucky strike. A fellow running partner informed her someone from Florida had bagged the R126 million.

She immediately checked her four tickets – tucked away safely in her purse after she bought it at the SuperSpar on Goldman Street.

The three tickets she purchased had no winnings, however, the Powerball jackpot was her golden ticket and she immediately verified the numbers online.

Spending her Lotto millions

She opted for a very cautious approach in terms of spending the money, saying she intends to keep a “very low profile with her feet on the ground”.

“My partner and I are very conservative people, we are not splashy big spenders, so there will be no Ferraris”, she said.

Property, travel, charity

Once they’ve decided on a way forward, they’ll be looking at property as their current living situation isn’t ideal. The winnings will fast track the process, she said.

“We look forward to having a home with a garden and sufficient space where we can entertain our guests,” added the winner.

They also want to travel the world “once the dust has settled” and will be supporting Non-Governmental Organisations of their choice.

No plans to stop playing Lotto

The winner said she’ll continue to play because “it is not about the money” but rather for the proceeds going to charity.

“I normally play twice a week, and never spend more than R50 on tickets”.

Ithuba CEO Charmain Mabuza congratulated the winner and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

Current Powerball draw

An estimated R15 million was for grabs in the Powerball Jackpot on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, while R13 million was available in the Powerball Plus draw.

On Tuesday, two players matched five numbers in the regular draw for a payout of R177,312.80 each, while four people matched five numbers in the Plus draw for R41,675.70 each.

The jackpot itself – five numbers and the lucky Powerball – wasn’t claimed and rolls over to R21 million and R16 million, respectively.

The next Powerball draw will take place Friday, 3 June 2022.