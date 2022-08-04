Another banking app player wins R6 million PowerBall Plus jackpot

Citizen Reporter

Ithuba has congratulated South Africa’s latest millionaire who won the Tuesday PowerBall Plus Jackpot.

According to Ithuba, the winner played on the FNB App and their quickpick ticket selection got them R6.850,178.

Last month, another FNB App user from Pretoria claim his R99.983,308 jackpot prize. The man had played the game through the FNB App with a wager of R150 and selected his own numbers.

While he works in the finance industry, he told Ithuba he had no plans to quit his day job, despite winning such a significant amount.

“I have no plans to make big changes to my lifestyle, everything will still be normal, perhaps I may just buy a car and a house only. I do plan on paying off debt and investing the rest of the money,” said the winner.

He had checked his numbers in the morning after the jackpot draw, however, when contacted by FNB, the winner ignored the number and assumed it was one of the telemarketing companies calling to sell something to him.

When he did eventually answer the call, that was when he believed that he was the winner as the bank officials verified his details on the call.

“I was excited, extremely happy. I have been playing the lottery games since my days in university, so it has many years, and this is the first I won any jackpot,” added the winner.

“People need to understand that the odds of winning the lottery are very high, you will never know when it will be your turn to win, now I know that winning is possible.

“Ithuba congratulates the latest multi-millionaire, and we wish him well on his new-found wealth. All winners are offered trauma counselling from our psychologists, as well as financial advice from registered financial advisors,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.