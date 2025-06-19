Lotto

Home » Lotto

Have you checked your Lotto ticket? Two players won R39 million

Picture of Molemo Tladi

By Molemo Tladi

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

19 June 2025

09:15 am

New millionaires need to claim their riches.

Lotto winner

Picture for illustration. Picture: iStock

Two lucky players managed to each snatch just over R39 million from Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

These players successfully matched 6 correct numbers, which gave them an amazing R39.4 million.

The National Lottery has yet to release more information regarding these winners as they have not yet claimed their prize.

Check your Lotto tickets from last night’s draw to see if you are keeping your millions waiting.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

  • Lotto: 10, 13, 27, 30, 38, 39. Bonus ball: 16
  • Lotto Plus 1: 01, 13, 27, 28, 41, 51. Bonus ball: 08
  • Lotto Plus 2: 11, 13, 31, 36, 41, 43. Bonus ball: 18

ALSO READ: Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Wednesday, 18 June 2025

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their bank containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

 How to play Lotto

You can play the Lotto / Lotto Plus 1 / Lotto Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option, where the lottery processing system randomly chooses six lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any of the boards.

There is no limit to the number of boards a person wants to play, and the system also allows a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their respective banking apps to place their bets. Terms and conditions apply.

Ticket sales close at 8:30pm on any given day. Terms and conditions apply; all players must be 18 years or older.

Read more on these topics

Daily Lotto Editor’s Choice Ithuba Lotto Plus Lotto Results

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Lotto Have you checked your Lotto ticket? Two players won R39 million
South Africa Chicken import ban lifted to avoid crisis
Crime Tip-off leads police to at least 90 illegal foreigners in abandoned Houghton property
Politics Can Shivambu leave MK party?: Zuma accused of lacking morals when making decisions
Crime Police deployed to protect Gift of the Givers workers from water mafia in Eastern Cape

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp