R78m Lotto jackpot fully claimed — second winner steps forward after bank alert

The second winner, a panelbeater and regular National Lottery player, walked away with R39.48 million.

The wait is over. Ithuba has confirmed that both winners of the R78.9 million Lotto jackpot from the 18 June 2025 draw have now come forward.

The second lucky player was alerted to his fortune by none other than his bank.

‘It feels absolutely surreal’

The second winner, a panel beater and regular National Lottery player, used a banking app to purchase his winning ticket for R200 using the Quick Pick method.

He walked away with R39.48 million.

“I just found out, and it feels absolutely surreal,” he said after receiving the life-changing call.

“Although I’m a regular player, the thought of winning always sounded so far-fetched, but I had hope. Now, here I am, a multi-millionaire Lotto jackpot winner!”

He said he immediately called his wife to share the news and is still processing the magnitude of the win.

While he hasn’t made concrete plans, he intends to invest a portion of the money, donate to charity, and indulge his love for biking.

“This win definitely gives me more freedom to explore my passions without limit,” he said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated both winners.

“This winner is still wrapping his head around his new multi-million status, and we plan on helping him every step of the way.

“We are passionate not only about responsible playing, but responsible winning too,” she said.

ALSO READ: Could it be you? Woman bags R39 million – but another R39 million is still up for grabs

First winner plans business growth

Earlier this week, Ithuba announced that the first jackpot winner, a self-employed Johannesburg mother, had also claimed her R39.4 million share.

She bought her ticket at a local superstore and intends to buy a house, a car, and invest in her business.

With her winnings, the woman plans to secure her family’s future, buy a home and a car, and invest further in her business.

“I’m excited to expand my business and purchase an industrial machine that will really elevate my business,” she said. “And, of course, I plan to continue to Phanda, Pusha, Play!”

Winners of R50 000 or more are entitled to free trauma counselling and financial advice from Ithuba. All National Lottery winnings are tax-free, and only players aged 18 and older may participate.

“Congratulations to both winners. This is what dreams are made of,” Mabuza concluded.

NOW READ: Daily Lotto results: Wednesday, 25 June 2025