Cape Town pensioner claims a R13 million win from Lotto

Birthdates win a pensioner millions.

Ithuba has announced that the winner of the R13 813 341.40 Lotto Plus2 jackpot from Draw 2595.

This draw took place on Wednesday, 19 November and the winner has come forward to claim his winnings. The winner purchased his ticket at a retailer in Bergvliet, Cape Town. He manually selected his numbers and placed a R70 wager.

Birthday combinations worked a charm

The pensioner shared how his method for selecting numbers is simply birthday combinations.

“I usually play my numbers based on a combination of my loved ones’ birthdates at least twice a week. Now I’m a multi-millionaire. My favourite game is Lotto. I often win small amounts, but I’ve never won such a significant amount, it’s truly life-changing”, he said.

This newly-made multimillionaire is a husband and father. He is thrilled to spend his money wisely on those he loves.

“I’m excited to buy a car to make getting around easier.” he said. As a pensioner, “I’m planning to be responsible with my winnings, investing them wisely to secure our retirement. I also can’t wait to spoil my wife with a bit of shopping.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner, saying: “We are delighted to celebrate another South African becoming a national Lottery multimillionaire. We congratulate the winner and all players who won prizes in this draw. We encourage everyone to keep playing and checking their tickets; you could be the next big winner.”

Mabuza also encouraged other participants, particularly in-store players, to check their tickets. She noted that there are many more winners.

“In addition to the jackpot winner, there are several winners in the lower prize divisions of this draw. We encourage other participants to check their tickets too. While you may not be the jackpot winner, you could still be walking away with a significant prize.”

What happens after winning?

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.