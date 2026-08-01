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Daily Lotto results: Saturday, 1 August 2026

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By Lotto results

Journalist

4 minute read

1 August 2026

09:00 pm

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Tonight's jackpot is R520 000! Here are your winning Daily Lotto results for 1 August 2026.

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Daily Lotto results. Picture: iStock

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Get the Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Estimated Daily Lotto jackpot:

  • Daily Lotto: R520 000

Daily Lotto results for Saturday, 1 August 2026:

The winning Daily Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw, usually within 10 minutes. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Daily Lotto: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the results.

For more details and to verify the Daily Lotto results, visit the National Lottery website.

How to play Daily Lotto in SA?

If you are buying a ticket in-store:

  • Pick up a betslip in any lottery store.
  • Choose five numbers between 1 and 36 or ask for a Quick Pick.
  • Entries cost R3 each. You can play a max of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards.
  • Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.
  • Take your betslip to the teller to pay for your ticket.
  • Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize.

If you are playing online:

  • Set up a lottery account here and make a deposit to pay for tickets.
  • Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select ‘Quick Pick’ to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play.
  • Decide whether to enter a single draw or multiple draws.
  • Confirm and pay for your entry.

What time is the Daily Lotto draw?

The Daily Lotto draws take place shortly after 9:30pm every evening, and tickets can be bought until 8:30pm.

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play Daily Lotto section to learn more.

Read more on these topics

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