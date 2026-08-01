Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 1 August 2026

A total of R10.5 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results for 1 August 2026.

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Estimated Lotto and Lotto jackpots:

Lotto: R5.5 million

R5.5 million Lotto Plus 1: R4 million

R4 million Lotto Max 5: R1 million

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 1 August 2026:

The winning numbers will appear below after the draw at 9:00pm, usually within 10 minutes. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Lotto: 09, 11, 12, 24, 39, 41. Bonus: 16.

Lotto Plus 1: 07, 10, 27, 29, 47, 51. Bonus: 04.

Lotto Max 5: 06, 08, 17, 35, 44, 52. Bonus: 42.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the results.

For more details and to verify the results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which takes place at 9pm.

The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including Value-Added Tax (VAT). Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

You can also play Lotto on selected banking apps (terms and conditions apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.