National Lottery

Home » National Lottery

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 1 August 2026

Picture of Lotto results

By Lotto results

Journalist

3 minute read

1 August 2026

08:30 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A total of R10.5 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results for 1 August 2026.

Lotto Results National Lottery

Lotto and Lotto Plus results. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Estimated Lotto and Lotto jackpots:

  • Lotto: R5.5 million
  • Lotto Plus 1: R4 million
  • Lotto Max 5: R1 million

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 1 August 2026:

The winning numbers will appear below after the draw at 9:00pm, usually within 10 minutes. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Lotto: 09, 11, 12, 24, 39, 41. Bonus: 16.

Lotto Plus 1: 07, 10, 27, 29, 47, 51. Bonus: 04.

Lotto Max 5: 06, 08, 17, 35, 44, 52. Bonus: 42.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the results.

For more details and to verify the results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which takes place at 9pm.

The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets.

RELATED ARTICLES

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including Value-Added Tax (VAT). Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

You can also play Lotto on selected banking apps (terms and conditions apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

Read more on these topics

Lotto Lotto Max 5 Lotto Plus Lotto Results National Lottery

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Pretoria High Court reinstates Tshwane City Manager Johan Mettler
Politics Malema ‘not scared’ of Madlanga commission but won’t be ‘treated like a child’
South Africa ‘No place like home’: SA reaffirms safety and rights of Afrikaners returning from US
South Africa Ramaphosa endorses Eskom shake‑up to cut costs and secure power
Crime Missing EFF member found shot dead, body dumped in bushes

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News