Don’t be like the recent Lotto winner – pick up those random phone calls

Lotto winners are offered free and confidential professional counselling and financial guidance to help them manage their winnings, adjust to their new circumstances and prepare for the future.

Sizekhaya Holdings has confirmed that two more National Lottery winners have claimed their millions. The Lotto jackpot winner of R23 555 348.50 from draw 2 654 on 13 June 2026 had purchased the winning ticket via the Absa banking app.

Spam calls offering millions? Think again

The winner, who was facing severe financial hardship, was initially hesitant to answer unknown calls and found the prospect of winning R23 million hard to believe. However, confirmation of the prize has dramatically restored hope for him and his family’s future.

“Behind every unclaimed prize is a real person and potentially a life-changing moment waiting to happen. Seeing these two winners come forward is incredibly encouraging,” said Whitney Mafatle, winner service manager at Sizekhaya.

The second win, worth R1 332 944.90 from draw 2 667 on 29 July 2026, was claimed from the second division of the cascading Lotto 5 Max draw.

Sizekhaya emphasised its commitment to making every effort to locate winners. Moreover, it continues to urge players to check their tickets and make sure they do not unknowingly leave a life-changing prize unclaimed.

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winners can claim winnings of up to R249 999 via the online channel. There are two online claim methods. Both are processed within 72 working hours. Winners can be paid via electronic funds transfer (EFT) from the Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet. Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows winners who placed bets online and in stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices. At the offices, their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

Check your tickets and check your banking apps. Players can also reach out to the Sizekhaya Call Centre on 086 102 6000 or www.nationallottery.co.za.