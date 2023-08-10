R50 million Powerball jackpot: Hunt is on for SA’s newest millionaire

By Cheryl Kahla

A single player matched five numbers plus the Powerball to win nearly R50 million in the Powerball draw on 8 August.

As of now, the big winner remains unidentified. Who will be the next to join the exclusive club of South African millionaires?

Only time will tell.

Powerball jackpot

The winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize − a whopping R49 934 523 to be exact.

And that means if you’re a regular lottery player, you might want to go find that ticket, virtual or printed, and compare your numbers.

Three other players came close by matching five numbers without the Powerball, each receiving a payout of R136 537.80.

And if you are not the lucky player, fret not, there is still a chance for you to win big in one of the upcoming draws.

Upcoming Lotto draws

In the next Powerball draw on 11 August, there’s an estimated R5 million to be won, and an additional R7 million in the Powerball Plus draw.

Moreover, the Lotto draw on 12 August offers a staggering R15.5 million in the main draw, R31 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw, and R20.5 million in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

With so much money still up for grabs in the upcoming draws, lottery fever is expected to reach new heights.

Recent winnings

Back in July, two South Africans secured the jackpot within a week of each other − a father of seven and flood victim’s R44 million win, and a Capitec user who nabbed the R12 million jackpot.

The winner of the R44 million jackpot said he can now finally provide a safe and secure home for his family.

He also wanted to invest in his children and his extended family’s future.

READ: Double delight: Two South Africans bag millions in Lotto jackpots

How to play Powerball

Powerball entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Powerball Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play Powerball on selected banking apps.

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of the draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets.

You can find the historical winning numbers for Powerball and Lotto draws here.