Gauteng man claims his R135 million PowerBall winnings

Ithuba has welcomed South Africa’s latest multi-millionaire after a Gauteng man came forward to claim his R135 million PowerBall winnings.

According to Ithuba, the PowerBall winner won the R135 million from last Friday’s draw, with a ticket purchased in Rosettenville.

Congratulations to #PowerBall’s winner who won the R135 MILLION jackpot from the 25/11/22 draw. You too could be NEXT! Play #PowerBall NOW on https://t.co/bBK2S6obxa for total estimated jackpots of R19 MILLION TODAY! pic.twitter.com/6HlpBps5VH— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 29, 2022

Last week, Ithuba announced that an FNB player won the fourth-highest Lotto jackpot, of over R74 million from the Wednesday, 23 November draw.

However, the winner is yet to claim their winnings.

Congratulations to the lucky #LOTTO winner who is now a multi-millionaire after winning over R74 MILLION from the 23/11/22 draw. The ticket was purchased using the FNB banking App. PLAY #LOTTO on https://t.co/bBK2S6oJmI this Saturday for your chance at winning BIG. pic.twitter.com/Vmf3DN9HK5— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 24, 2022

All draws audited

All Ithuba draws are governed by strict processes and procedures that are approved by the regulator and audited at every step by independent auditors.

The current Lottery systems are computerised and collate winning numbers and results after a draw has taken place.

“In the spirit of transparency, the National Lottery Operator has always honoured the obligation of supplying our players with valid information concerning all winning tickets, regardless of where they were purchased,” said CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“When players play via a banking App, they are first contacted by their bank to notify them of their winnings. The winner will receive their winnings tax-free between 48 to 72 hours from the time to claiming. A team of financial advisors are on standby to offer advice on a series of investment opportunities. This player will also be offered trauma counselling by a team of psychologists.”

Players must be must 18 years and older.

