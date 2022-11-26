R135m Powerball: Search on for 2022’s biggest jackpot winner

Cheryl Kahla

One lucky player became an overnight multi-millionaire, thanks to Ithuba’s highest guaranteed payout of 2022 – a whopping R135 million Powerball jackpot.

If you bought a ticket for Friday’s draw, be sure to check it! Perhaps you are the lucky player who correctly predicted all five balls.

The winning numbers in numerical order are 7, 16, 26, 34, 40, and the bonus ball was 11.

Christmas also came early for another player who nabbed the R74 million Powerball Plus jackpot on 15 November.

Ithuba created 14 multi-millionaires through the division 1 jackpot draws in PowerBall, PowerBall PLUS and LOTTO this year alone.

Congratulations to the lucky #LOTTO winner who is now a multi-millionaire after winning over R74 MILLION from the 23/11/22 draw. The ticket was purchased using the FNB banking App.

The winning ticket was purchased via the FNB banking app and the winner has yet to come forward.

If you didn’t luck out this time, don’t despair.

The next PowerBall draw

The next Powerball draw takes place on Tuesday, 29 November, with R6 million up for grabs.

Simply select your numbers, pay R5 per board – or increase your chances of winning by adding R2.50 per board for the PowerBall Plus draw.

Look, we know R6 million is nothing compared to R135 million, and we feel for your pain for missing out, but hey, R6 million could still come in handy.

In addition, the Powerball Plus jackpot went unclaimed on Friday evening and rolled over to R13 million for Tuesday’s draw.

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBallPLUS draw on 25/11/22

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBallPLUS draw on 25/11/22

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot!

The results for the PowerBall draw on 25 November can be viewed here. You can also find the historical winning numbers for draws here.

Those who win R50 000 or more will receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from psychologists and Ithuba’s team of financial advisors. Winnings are also tax-free.