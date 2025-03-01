Lotto

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 1 March 2025

1 Mar 2025

Tonight's Lotto Jackpot is R13 Million! Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results.

Lotto results for 1 March 2025

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and confidently check your tickets.

Estimated Lotto and Lotto Plus jackpots:

  • Lotto: R13 million
  • Lotto Plus 1: R8 million
  • Lotto Plus 2: R1 million

Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday, 1 March 2025:

Lotto: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00.

Lotto Plus 1: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00.

Lotto Plus 2: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00.

The winning Lotto numbers will appear after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot be held responsible for any error in the results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

For more details and to verify the PowerBall results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8:30pm on the day of a draw, which takes place at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from those of other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

