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Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 19 September 2026

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By Lotto results

Journalist

3 minute read

19 September 2026

08:00 pm

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Are you a jackpot winner? Check your tickets! Here are the latest Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday, 19 September 2026.

Lotto and Lotto Plus results

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Are you a Lotto winner? Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen website so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

The Lotto and Lotto jackpots for Saturday, 19 September 2026, are an estimated R16.6 million

Lotto: R 10.5 million

Lotto Plus 1: R 2.3 million

Lotto Max 5: R 3.8 million

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 19 September 2026. Check your tickets.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results.

We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Watch the live draw below

The winning Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results and to check if you are a winner.

Lotto: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00 Bonus: 00

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Lotto Plus 1: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00 Bonus: 00

Lotto Max 5: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00 Bonus: 00

For more details about the Lotto and to verify the Lotto and Lotto Plus results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T&Cs apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more

Read more on these topics

Lotto Lotto Plus Lotto Results
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