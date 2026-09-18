Mantashe says there is no plan to help with increasing fuel prices: Here’s how much you could pay in October

October is likely to deliver pain to South African motorists.

Mineral Resources and Petroleum Minister Gwede Mantashe says no measures are in place to help South Africans with rising fuel prices.

The country began the year with optimism for their wallets, but that quickly took a turn in late February with the outbreak of the Middle East conflict. Since the outbreak of the conflict, global oil prices have surged significantly, while the rand has lost its strength – this has driven fuel prices to a new high ever seen.

Petrol prices have smashed the previous record high of R26.74 a litre, set in July 2022 during the Ukraine war, and are now heading towards the R30-a-litre mark. Prices hit new record levels in June 2026, while wholesale diesel has also climbed to historic highs of more than R32 a litre.

Motorists need help

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana previously offered motorists temporary relief by suspending the fuel levy at the start of the conflict. However, this temporary relief ended in July 2026.

In a parliamentary question, MP Adil Nchabeleng asked Mantashe what urgent measures his department has implemented to cushion South Africans from the impact of rising fuel costs, especially given the August 2026 diesel price increases.

“There are currently no interventions planned due in part to the ongoing volatility in petroleum product prices,” said Mantashe. “The department continues to administer fuel prices in a transparent manner as prescribed in legislation.”

Diesel prices increase

Mantashe added that the department is also reviewing the regulatory accounting system, “which will bring about equitable, fair and transparent margins across the fuel value chain”.

In August, diesel prices rose to R26.16 per litre and R26.40 per litre. Petrol prices eased to R25.42 per litre for 93 unleaded, and R25.58 per litre for 95 unleaded.

October seems likely to deliver pain for both diesel and petrol users. Diesel prices are currently R30.05 per litre, and forecasts suggest October could push them to R32.08 per litre.

Petrol users are also not safe. Currently, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol costs R26.76, while 95 unleaded petrol costs R26.92. For October, motorists could pay R28.85 per litre.

Improve affordability

Nchabeleng also asked Mantashe if the department is looking to review the fuel price structure to improve affordability.

“Whether his department will review the fuel price structure, including the slate levy and other fuel-related charges, to improve affordability and reduce the burden on consumers and the broader economy; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what are the relevant details?”

Mantashe said, “Given the current geopolitical landscape that has given rise to an increase in petroleum product prices, the department has already reviewed the Basic Fuel Price (BFP) component of the price structure.

“As indicated above, the department is also undertaking the review of the RAS [regulatory accounting system], which the department utilises to determine margins which also form part of the fuel price structure. This review forms part of the department’s APP and will be concluded in March 2027. Changes proposed in the slate levy administration are meant to ensure ongoing supply on fuels in the country for the duration of this current conflict in the Middle East.”