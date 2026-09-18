EMPD top cop Julius Mkhwanazi fired

Mkhwanazi is facing five criminal cases, which include charges of murder and corruption

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi was dismissed on Friday.

Julius Mkhwanazi fired

Mkhwanazi was suspended in November 2025 after allegations were made against him at the Madlanga commission.

He is also facing five criminal cases.

Allegations against Mkhwanazi

Among the allegations against him are that he helped arrange the installation of blue lights on four luxury vehicles belonging to controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The vehicles were also allegedly registered under the City of Ekurhuleni.

There are also allegations that disciplinary proceedings recommended by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) against Mkhwanazi were covered up.

He is facing corruption charges, alongside former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, suspended head of legal services Kemi Behari and former head of human resources Linda Gxasheka. These include the alleged abuse of public office, unlawful salary adjustments and the obstruction of internal disciplinary proceedings.

Other criminal cases

In another case, Mkhwanazi is accused of fraud and corruption arising from a traffic violation incident involving Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla. They were allegedly involved in a scheme in which an individual posed as Lerutla in court over a speeding ticket.

He is also facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of precious stones valued at R14.9 million. He is accused of being involved in a bogus police raid which led to boxes containing sugilite and manganese stones being stolen from a flat in Killarney, Johannesburg.

Mkhwanazi is also one of the accused linked to Emmanuel Mbense’s murder. He faces charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa