Lotto

Home » Lotto

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 7 June 2025

Picture of Lotto results

By Lotto results

Journalist

3 minute read

7 June 2025

09:04 pm

R92 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results for 7 June 2025.

Lotto results National Lottery

Lotto results. Picture: iStock

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Lotto: R67 million

Lotto Plus 1: R15 million

Lotto Plus 2: R10 million

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 7 June 2025:

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results.

We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

The winning Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw.

Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Lotto: 01, 16, 36, 40, 42, 50 Bonus: 06

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 12, 18, 20, 30, 51 Bonus: 15

Lotto Plus 2: 14, 19, 22, 35, 50, 51 Bonus: 40

For more details and to verify the Lotto results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm.

The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

Read more on these topics

Lotto Plus Lotto Results National Lottery

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Recipes Recipe of the day: One pan chicken and potatoes
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: We need a ceasefire in the war on children
World Accusations and threats fly as Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row
Crime These are Gauteng’s hotspots for murder, rape, kidnapping, carjacking and house robbery
News ‘War on Leaks’ programme: SIU reveals R2.2bn budget balloons to over R4bn

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp