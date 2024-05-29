Lotto

Home » Lotto

Avatar photo

By Lotto results

Journalist

3 minute read

29 May 2024

08:20 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Wednesday, 29 May 2024

A whopping total of R29 million in jackpots is up for grabs tonight. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results.

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Photo: iStock

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Estimated Lotto and Lotto jackpots for Wednesday, 29 May 2024:

  • Lotto: R19 million
  • Lotto Plus 1: R5 million
  • Lotto Plus 2: R5 million

Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Lotto: 05, 11, 20, 27, 41, 45. Bonus: 42.

Lotto Plus 1: 19, 20, 42, 44, 50, 52. Bonus: 28.

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 10, 29, 45, 47, 50. Bonus: 41.

The winning Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

For more details and to verify the PowerBall results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which takes place at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out.

Read more on these topics

Lotto Plus Lotto Results

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 100-year-old voter stays loyal to DA, hopes for improvement in SA
Elections ‘Every voter will be assisted’: IEC addresses issues experienced at voting stations
Elections WATCH: ‘People of SA will give ANC firm majority in elections’ – Ramaphosa
Local Soccer WATCH: Khumalo slams Chiefs players for lacking personality
Elections Elections 2024: These are the battlegrounds you need to watch

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES