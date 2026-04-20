Theft allegations rock DA councillor in Tshwane

A caucus member told The Citizen there is also an investigation underway into Breytenbach's underperformance as a councillor.

DA Tshwane councillor Ge Breytenbach has been accused of failing to account for funds collected during fundraising events while serving as chair and director of the Friends of the National Zoo in Pretoria. There are currently two criminal complaints filed.

The organisation claimed that Breytenbach did not deposit the funds into its bank account, despite repeated requests. Additional amounts, including R4 050, R2 000 and R2 500, are also alleged to be unaccounted for from other fundraising activities.

The councillor is further alleged to have submitted an invoice of R13 700 for work conducted while serving in what the organisation said was a voluntary role.

Dirk Bester, a director of the body, also alleged certain assets, including a donated camera, keys and access to digital platforms, were not relinquished following his resignation in January. Concerns have also been raised about the removal of the charity organisation’s Facebook page and website, allegedly by Breytenbach.

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Bester said over time, a breakdown in trust between the councillor and other leadership within the organisation occurred.

Another member of the organisation said while the quantum was small, every penny collected is significant to the organisation.

“Times are tough and for us to keep contributing to conservation, every little bit of money helps,” they said.

Friends of the National Zoo is a non-profit that supports the National Zoological Gardens in Pretoria through wildlife conservation advocacy, educational programmes and community engagement. The organisation organises monthly 5km fun walks, facilitates animal adoption programmes and offers volunteering opportunities to assist with animal care, conservation education, and public events.

Breytenbach still DA councillor in Tshwane

DA Gauteng North regional chair Crezane Bosch said the matter had been escalated internally and was now in the hands of the party’s federal legal commission. Fellow Tshwane DA caucus members have questioned why Breytenbach still remains unsuspended and a sitting councillor.

Bosch said the outcome of the commission’s inquiry will determine the next steps.

“He is still a councillor, and he has not been suspended,” Bosch said.

A caucus member told The Citizen there is also an investigation underway into Breytenbach’s underperformance as a councillor.

“The longer leadership take to take action, the more damage is being done.”

Bosch said she had not engaged directly with any complainants and was only made aware of the police cases.

“We allow due process to take its course to ensure fairness and no processes have been unduly delayed or influenced.”

She said any action would depend on the outcome of internal and external processes. Breytenbach declined to respond fully to the allegations, citing the police investigation.

“I will respond to some questions as this is an ongoing investigation by Saps and will jeopardise the investigation,” he said.

But he did not. Instead, he questioned how the information had been obtained and indicated he would seek legal advice when the journalist declined to disclose protected sources.

No further response had been received from Breytenbach 10 days later and no legal representative acting on his behalf had contacted the publication.

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