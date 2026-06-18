Lotto: Check your tickets, R12 million has been won

One lucky player became an instant multi-millionaire last night, is it you?

One lucky player has bagged R12 904 101.90 from last night’s Lotto draw. The winner is yet to come forward and claim their millions.

If you placed a bet for Wednesday’s draw, check your tickets now so you don’t keep your millions waiting.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

Lotto: 08, 34, 36, 42, 51, 52. Bonus ball: 18.

Lotto Plus1: 01, 12, 19, 26, 27, 28. Bonus Ball: 13.

Lotto 5 Max: 04, 12, 16, 20, 28, 49. Bonus Ball: 13.

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winnings of up to R249 999 can be claimed via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, both of which are processed within 72 working hours. Winners can either be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) from the Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet. Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows winners who placed bets online or in stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

How to play Lotto

You can play the Lotto / Lotto Plus 1 / Lotto 5 Max games by choosing a Quick Pick option, where the lottery processing system randomly chooses six lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a person can place a bet by choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any of the boards.

There is no limit on the number of boards a person can play, and the system also supports a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.