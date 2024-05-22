Lotto Plus winner won’t be blowing his millions like this SA boxing champ…

One of the two Western Cape residents who struck it lucky with the Lotto Plus draw, says he 'will not splurge on anything extravagant'.

National Lottery operator Ithuba announced two players struck gold in recent Lotto Plus draws, both using a banking app. Picture: iStock

There are many sad stories of multimillionaires − Lotto winners included, of course − who are broke in a matter of just years due to their extravagant spending habits.

Take former South African boxing champion Kamohelo David Potsane for instance.

In 2022, the former multimillionaire who threw the punches under the alias “Mixo” − revealed on Mzansi Magic’s I Blew It that he had only R20 left in his bank account.

Double South African boxing champion and marathon runner Kamohelo David Potsane. Picture: YouTube screengrab/ Mzansi Magic

Potsane amassed R56 million in his illustrious boxing career. He squandered his millions in the span of just 10 years on his 22 children and an extravagant lifestyle, including R45 000 bottles of whisky and a R2.5 million wedding.

Lotto Plus winner plans to visit ‘serene locations’

No such money madness for the latest Lotto Plus winner… The Cape Town man, who scooped the 11 May Lotto Plus 2 jackpot worth a staggering R16 835 658.98, said he will not be splurging his instant millions on “anything extravagant”.

According to Ithuba, the winner spent R60 via the Absa banking app on his Quick Pick winning ticket.

“I will not splurge on anything extravagant. After covering essential expenses, I plan to visit serene locations surrounded by nature. Soaking in the tranquillity and enjoying my newfound peace of mind,” he shared.

Dream come true

Ithuba said he was “ecstatic” when he visited the National Lottery Western Cape office this week to collect his millions.

“Words cannot describe my gratitude for this life-changing opportunity. Winning this jackpot is a dream come true. I am immensely thankful to the National Lottery for making it possible,” he said.

Another player from the Western Cape has won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot with a prize total of

R12 983 575.35. That person is yet to come forward to claim the winnings. Check your ticket…

