Lotto: R10 million won over the weekend

Could you be sitting on your millions? Check your tickets

This weekend’s Lotto draw made one lucky player an instant multi-millionaire.

By matching six correct numbers in the first division, this player bagged R10 443 099.80.

On the same night, another winner came close to a million by winning R938 626.60. This was from the Lotto 5 Max draw.

Winners in other divisions are encouraged to also check their tickets and claim their prizes.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

Lotto: 7, 26, 40, 42, 43, 46. Bonus ball: 3

Lotto Plus1: 8, 24, 32, 37, 40, 48. Bonus ball: 12

Lotto 5 Max: 10, 18, 24, 27, 37, 48. Bonus ball: 14.

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winners can claim winnings of up to R249 999 via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours.

Winners can be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet.

Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya also allows winners who placed bets online and in stores to claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

Check your tickets and check your banking apps. Players can also reach out to the Sizekhaya Call Centre on 086 102 6000 or www.nationallottery.co.za