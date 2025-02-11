PowerBall draw: R19 million up for grabs tonight

One lucky winner walked away with almost R20 million in Friday’s PowerBall draw.

One lucky person stands a chance to walk away with millions tonight as the total value of the estimated PowerBall jackpots sits at R19 million.

Estimated PowerBall jackpots for Tuesday, 11 February 2025:

Powerball: R5 million

Powerball plus: R14 million

All eyes are on tonight’s draw after one lucky winner walked away with R19 927 387.50 in Friday’s draw after matching five numbers plus the PowerBall. From the same draw, another winner managed to walk away with R408 519.90 and 110 498 people each won R10 after matching just the PowerBall.

How to play Powerball?

When playing PowerBall, you choose five numbers between 1 and 50 and 1 PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

There is also a quick pick selection, where the system randomly chooses the numbers on your behalf.

Tickets can also be bought using banking apps.

The PowerBall tickets can be bought from 6pm to 8:30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Alternatively, tickets can be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11:30pm.

All players must be 18 years or older.